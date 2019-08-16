Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Traffic on Highway 4 in unincorporated San Joaquin County has been reduced to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Stockton Dispatch.
Dispatch said the crash happened on Highway 4 at Tracy Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday.
There are reports that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Minor injuries were reported.
One lane of traffic is blocked on the two-lane highway.
It’s not clear when the scene will be cleared.
You must log in to post a comment.