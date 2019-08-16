DAVIS (CBS13) – A crash where a vehicle overturned has Interstate 80 traffic moving very slow between Davis and Dixon Friday morning.
The scene is near Old Davis Road on the westbound side of the freeway.
Amazing nobody seriously injured in 2 separate crashes I80 WB and EB thru Davis. Heavy Traffic delays in both directions. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @DinaKupfer @GDSTracyKetchum @julissaortiztv pic.twitter.com/qhH706qTa1
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) August 16, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little after 6:30 a.m., is unclear. First responders are at the scene tending to several vehicles, including the overturned car.
According to California Highway Patrol, a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported.
Traffic is congested on both east and westbound sides of I-80 due to the crash.
More information to come.
