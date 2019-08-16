Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At around 1:58 p.m., a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Longview Drive dropped a steel beam causing two vehicles to crash, said the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento.
One vehicle had two tires slashed due to the beam. The beam pierced the second vehicle causing it to lose control, overturn and block lanes, says police.
A small grass fire was also started as a result of the crash.
One person sustained minor injuries. Two lanes of traffic were also closed but have since reopened.
No further information has been released.
