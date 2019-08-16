Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular Apple laptop may have to be left at home the next time you fly. The Federal Aviation Administration has banned the MacBook Pro due to concerns about the lithium battery catching on fire.
READ MORE: Apple Recalling Nearly A Half-Million MacBook Pro Laptops Due To Fire Risk
MacBooks that were sold between 2015 and 2017 were recalled by Apple earlier this summer for the batteries overheating.
The FAA says if Apple can fix the problem the laptops will be approved to fly again.
