Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Manteca last night that left one man dead.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, officers arrived on the scene located on the 200 block of N. Main Street after receiving calls regarding a man down on the ground bleeding.

Officers located an adult may who reportedly was a victim of stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where, despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his wounds.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody at this time.

More details to follow.

