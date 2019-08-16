Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville police arrested a 37-year-old man for reportedly stabbing his mother.
Police say Otoniel Carranza walked into the Marysville Police Department Lobby Friday afternoon and told officers he assaulted his mother with a knife in their apartment.
When officers responded to his address at the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, they found a woman with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marysville police and the Department of Justice are investigating the incident.
