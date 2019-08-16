  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County News, Patterson Fire


7:30 p.m. Update: Cal Fire said Friday night the Patterson Fire is now 90% contained.

The fire remains 35 acres. No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze.

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 8:56 a.m., the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County has been announced as 50 percent contained at 35 acres, said Cal Fire.

READ: Vegetation Fire Burning In El Dorado County, Some Evacuations Lifted

Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments