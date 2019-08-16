BELLFLOWER (CBS13/AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of kidnapping his 80-year-old mother from a nursing home in Reno, Nevada has been arrested after a standoff in a Los Angeles suburb.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department says Roger Hillygus was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Bellflower. Officials say his mother, Sue Hillygus, who has dementia, was not hurt.
Reno police say the woman was taken from the home Aug. 9 by her son, although he isn’t her guardian.
On Thursday night, deputies went to the Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports another man was arrested this week on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He’s identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County, Nevada.
It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer.
Reno authorities had said Roger and Sue could be in California, possibly in Truckee and other areas across the state.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.