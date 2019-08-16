



— A high-speed police pursuit, covering two counties and four crime scenes, ended in a crash with a suspect under arrest Friday morning.

A 70-year-old woman who the suspect allegedly carjacked in her church parking lot spoke exclusively to CBS13 Friday. Emy Maquiling is shaken, and sharing her frightening story.

“And he said, ‘roll down the window of my car,'” Maquiling said. “And in my mind, he has a question, or maybe he wants some money for food.”

Turns out, carjacking suspect Timothy Pulley had already allegedly evaded arrest, crashed his own car and stolen a golf cart as a getaway, crisscrossing Roseville neighborhoods before spotting Maquiling as his next victim.

Within moments, the man allegedly had his hands on Maquiling, pulling her from her SUV.

“He opened the door wide and pulled me out, and I was on the ground,” Maquiling said.

Roseville police dispatch audio recordings describe the frantic moments. An officer nearby was already in pursuit.

“…he’s carjacked somebody and he left her in the parking lot of the church…” “…it’s some sort of a silver SUV, I’m in pursuit of it…” “…he’s driving extremely wreckless…going the wrong way…down Baseline…ahh…in oncoming traffic…”

Pulley’s criminal history includes felony sex and drug charges. Cops caught him this time after taking Maquiling’s SUV on a 100 mile-per-hour chase down Watt Avenue.

Spike strips deployed in North Highlands forced him to lose control and crash into a fence where police allowed Maquiling to come and retrieve some personal belongings. Somehow Maquiling only suffered a few scratches from the carjacking.

She has no words for the man who attacked her, only prayers.

“You can not talk to this kind of person who’s sick in the mind, you know, all I can do is pray for him,” Maquiling said.