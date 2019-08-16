SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office is alerting the community of a potential second sexually violent predator that may be coming to the area.
A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. for public comment on the release of Ross Wollschlager.
Officials say a Ventura judge will consider placing Wollschlager at a location along Excelsior Road, even though he has no apparent ties to Sacramento.
Wollschlager was convicted in Ventura County in cases of rape by force, rape by false pretenses, and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old child.
The D.A.’s Office says, if Wollschlager’s release is approved, he would only be monitored for one year, after which he would be fully released from supervision and able to live unmonitored in the community.
Wallschlager’s September hearing will take place at the Ventura County Superior Court.
You must log in to post a comment.