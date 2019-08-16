Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A ribbon-cutting took place today to mark the first flights between Stockton Metropolitan Airport and LAX.
The Stockton airport will now offer twice-daily flights to LAX with United Airlines, according to PR Consultant Heather Brent. The first flight from LAX to Stockton will arrive this afternoon at 2:22 p.m. and the first departing flight from Stockton to LAX will depart at 3 p.m.
Customers May book flights immediately.
Officials said this will be the first time since 2003 that the community has had daily service to a large hub, international airport.
