  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A ribbon-cutting took place today to mark the first flights between Stockton Metropolitan Airport and LAX.

The Stockton airport will now offer twice-daily flights to LAX with United Airlines, according to PR Consultant Heather Brent. The first flight from LAX to Stockton will arrive this afternoon at 2:22 p.m. and the first departing flight from Stockton to LAX will depart at 3 p.m.

Customers May book flights immediately.

Officials said this will be the first time since 2003 that the community has had daily service to a large hub, international airport.

Comments