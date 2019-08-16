Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and distribution, says West Sacramento police.
West Sacramento residents Antonio Garcia, 57, and Maria Garcia, 54, were found through a search warrant to be in possession of 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and half a pound of black tar heroin.
West Sacramento PD estimates the overall street value of the drugs at $12,000.
Detectives with the Yolo County Special Investigations Unit arrested and booked the two suspects into the Yolo County Jail.
