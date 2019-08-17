TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Two teens were forced to call the police after a bear found it’s way into a home in Truckee early Saturday morning just after 12 a.m.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the two teenagers were in a downstairs bedroom as they attempted to hold the door closed as the bear repeatedly attempted to get through.
Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the bear was able to get into the home located on Thunderbird Circle through an unlocked garage door which closed behind it.
One deputy opened the front door to the home creating an exit for the animal.
Authorities said the bear exited the house and lingered in the driveway for a bit.
The deputy that opened the front door fired a bear round from her shotgun, scaring the bear away from the house.
Sheriffs said the two boys suffered no injuries.
