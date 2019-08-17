  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gaines Fire, Mariposa County News

6:28 p.m. — Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 30 percent contained.

MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 6:58 a.m. on Saturday morning, Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 1,300 acres and 15% contained.

No evacuations have been ordered but there are road closures along Bear Valley Road.

The road is open to residents only, through traffic is not permitted at this time.

No structures have been damaged.

Comments