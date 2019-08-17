6:28 p.m. — Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 30 percent contained.
#GainesFire at Mt. Gaines Rd and Bear Valley Rd, Bear Valley in Mariposa County is 1,300 acres and 30% contained. pic.twitter.com/pquJULOYCO
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 18, 2019
MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 6:58 a.m. on Saturday morning, Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 1,300 acres and 15% contained.
#GainesFire at Mt. Gaines Rd and Bear Valley Rd, Bear Valley in Mariposa County is 1,300 acres and 15% contained. pic.twitter.com/5kGADYLDGk
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2019
No evacuations have been ordered but there are road closures along Bear Valley Road.
The road is open to residents only, through traffic is not permitted at this time.
No structures have been damaged.
You must log in to post a comment.