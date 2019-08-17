SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We finally had some relief after two straight days of triple-digit temperatures.
People have been itching to enjoy a night out and not worry about heat exhaustion. A nice breeze and temperatures in the 80’s equaled perfect weather for a Saturday afternoon out.
“It is quite a dramatic drop but it’s welcome definitely welcome,” Lindsay Garcia said.
Country in the Park in Fair Oaks was a big hit for lots of music lovers ready to get out of the house.
“As mothers who have been at home with our kids all week, it’s amazing to get out and enjoy this beautiful town tonight. It’s a relief, a relief for sure,” said Shawn Coffey.
The scorching heat this week is now a distant memory.
“We would not be here if it was two days ago,” Coffey said.
