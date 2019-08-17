Filed Under:san joaquin county news

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Lathrop deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon for leaving his kids in a hot car for nearly 30 minutes.

The County Sheriff’s Office says the father Honglei Tong, left his three children, all under 10 years of age, in a vehicle with the ignition off and a broken air conditioning unit.

Deputies say the children were tearful and sweating profusely in what was approximately 100-degree weather.

Tong was arrested on charges of child endangerment and the children were initially turned over to Child Protective Services.

Comments