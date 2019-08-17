MODESTO (CBS13) — Two suspects still at large after one man was shot during an attempted carjacking at a McDonald’s in Modesto early Saturday morning, police say.
At around 4 a.m., Modesto police received reports of two males attempting to carjack a driver at the restaurant located at 1800 Prescott Road. The driver was able to get away and report the act to authorities.
While responding to the scene, officers received another report of the same suspects attempting another carjacking in the same area.
As they were responding to the second incident, officers learned one of the suspects had a firearm and shot at least one round at the vehicle a passenger as the driver attempted to get away.
The victim, 26, was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Police say the suspects were described as male, one wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and shorts with an unknown firearm and the second as wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.
No arrests have been made.
More details to follow.
