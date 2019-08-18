  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County sheriffs are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing today in the Granite Bay Area.

Alijah Freeman has reportedly been missing for five hours now, although it wasn’t reported until 4 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says Freeman was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants playing outside on Leona Way.

Freeman is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds.

Authorities ask if you have any information about Freeman’s whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

