ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision left one dead near Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.
California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the pedestrian did not survive and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The driver is reportedly being questioned and is suspected of driving under the influence.
No arrest has been made.
The identity of the driver is currently unknown.
More details to follow.
