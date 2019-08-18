Comments
GALT (CBS13) — Police arrested Fernando Vega, 22 for breaking into a Galt bakery on Saturday evening.
At around 5:16 p.m., Galt police responded to reports of a man attempting to break into parked vehicles in the area of 4th and D Streets.
Upon locating Vega near 4th and B Street, the suspect attempted to get away on foot but was eventually captured.
Investigators found Vega had gained entry into Something Sweet Bakery. Police say stolen items were recovered and returned to the business.
Vega was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for commercial burglary, resisting arrest and a probation violation.
