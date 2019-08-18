Filed Under:Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people were injured after a Harley Davidson trike crashed into a barbed-wire fence in Sacramento County early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol East Sacramento says both rider and passenger were ejected into a barbed-wire fence on Scott Road just south of Boys Ranch Road.

(credit: CHP East Sacramento)

Officers say both parties were transported to Mercy Hospital of Folsom with moderate injuries.

