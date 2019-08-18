Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is underway for Edward “Eddie” Young, 53, who was last seen jet-skiing Saturday evening near Grizzly Island by Montezuma Slough Bridge in Solano County.
Solano County sheriffs say Young was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray tank top, and a black, yellow and green life jacket.
Deputies say Young is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has gray and brown hair that he wears in a ponytail.
Authorities ask if you have any information to his whereabouts to please contact the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 707-421-7090.
