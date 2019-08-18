Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Alijah Freeman, 8, has been found after being reported missing Sunday afternoon in Granite Bay, officials say.
Authorities found the boy in a vehicle with three other people — a man, a woman, and the boy’s friend. Freeman was reportedly playing outside with friends on Leona Way when he was taken.
The man and woman are reportedly being questioned.
Freeman was reported missing at 4 p.m., said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
More details to follow as we obtain new information.
