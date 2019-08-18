  • CBS13On Air

DAVIS (CBS13) — Vincent Jiron, 47, of Davis, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was reported physically assaulting a female victim in downtown Davis near 4th Street and D Street.

Davis police say Jiron had brandished and lunged at bystanders of the incident with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of 2nd Street and F Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Jiron was arrested for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of narcotics.

