DAVIS (CBS13) — Vincent Jiron, 47, of Davis, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was reported physically assaulting a female victim in downtown Davis near 4th Street and D Street.
Davis police say Jiron had brandished and lunged at bystanders of the incident with a knife. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of 2nd Street and F Street just after 2:30 p.m.
Jiron was arrested for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of narcotics.
