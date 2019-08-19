YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating an attempted murder that happened at a Yuba County party early Saturday morning that has left two people injured.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the abdomen who fled from a party on the 3000 block of Erle Road just before 1:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
While this first victim was being transported, sheriffs received reports from the hospital that a second gunshot victim, also an 18-year-old male, had arrived for treatment.
Detectives then found that both victims were shot at the same party.
An investigation is currently underway.
No suspect information has been released.
More details to follow.
