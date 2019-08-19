Comments
GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Traffic is highly congested on Interstate 80 near Gold Run Road after a big rig caught fire, says Caltrans.
Officials say traffic is affected both eastbound and westbound, although the number 1 WB lane has since reopened.
Cleanup is still ongoing on I-80 near Gold Run from a big rig fire. Traffic congestion is bad both EB/WB. Alternate routes are advised for Sierra travel. pic.twitter.com/XWnTlrmJcw
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 19, 2019
Alternate routes are advised for Sierra travel until cleanup is finished.
