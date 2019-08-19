EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County man was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison for domestic violence and criminal threats Monday.
Morgan Raymond Ast was found guilty of the charges last November. According to the District Attorney, last July, Ast and his fiancée were in an argument because Ast was drunk after he said he would stop drinking.
During the argument, Ast punched her in the face repeatedly. His fiancée left the apartment to let Ast calm down, and when she returned the argument resumed. Ast then got on top her, punched her in the face several times, and choked her. While he was punching her, he said he was going to kill her saying, “If I’m going to prison, I’m going to have a good reason to go.”
The victim sustained multiple fractures to her face, as well as multiple bruises on her forehead, two black eyes, and numerous bruises on her forearms. The court said she continues to struggle with memory loss because of her injuries.
Ast had been convicted of domestic violence against the same woman in 2013, had a prior strike on his record, and had been sent to prison on three other occasions in the last 13 years.
