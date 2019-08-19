  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) — Three people suffered minor injuries after a garbage truck traveling at a high rate of speed caused a five-vehicle crash on Highway 99 this morning.

California Highway Patrol Stockton says traffic was at a stop when a Waste Management truck driver was unable to brake in time and hit a pickup truck in front of him.

Three more cars were hit due to the initial impact, says officers.

Three cars suffered major damage and the injured people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CHP says no lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

