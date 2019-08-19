Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans is advising drivers to expect more overnight road work along parts of Interstate 5 from north of Elk Grove to the Highway 50 interchange and to south of the American River.
The slab replacement work will take place as part of the corridor enhancement project, requiring alternating ramp closures will take place beginning Monday night at 8 p.m.
The closures will remain in place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.