CalTrans

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans is advising drivers to expect more overnight road work along parts of Interstate 5 from north of Elk Grove to the Highway 50 interchange and to south of the American River.

SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project Scheduled for Nighttime Work (credit: Caltrans)

The slab replacement work will take place as part of the corridor enhancement project, requiring alternating ramp closures will take place beginning Monday night at 8 p.m.

The closures will remain in place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

