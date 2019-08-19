Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Michael Williams, the man convicted of the 2014 first-degree murder of his wife Tanganyika Williams, has been sentenced to 56 years to life in prison, says the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Michael Williams, the man convicted of the 2014 first-degree murder of his wife Tanganyika Williams, has been sentenced to 56 years to life in prison, says the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
MORE: Man Convicted Of Stabbing Matt Barnes Aunt To Death
At the sentencing, court officials found Michael suffered a prior strike conviction for shooting with the intent to kill.
According to court documents, Tanganyika, the aunt of former NBA player Matt Barnes, was planning on ending their marriage when she was stabbed twice in the neck by her husband. The couple was in Michael Williams’ van on 24th Street near Meadowview Road in July of 2014 when the stabbing happened. Mr. Williams ran off from the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.