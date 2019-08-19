PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcycle on Foresthill Road.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday night near upper Todd Valley Road. The sheriff’s office said the truck driver and motorcyclist sustained unknown injuries in the crash.
Officials believe the driver and motorcyclist knew each other and said the crash “may not have been accidental.”
According to deputies at the scene, the driver of the truck was arrested for DUI and the motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
The sheriff’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate alongside CHP Auburn officers.
The road is expected to be closed for three hours. Drivers should take Todd Valley Road as a detour.
Officials have not yet released the identities of the parties involved.
