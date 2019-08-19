Comments
ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — Investigators believe the victim of a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision walked into traffic on Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area last night, according to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento.
California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was reportedly being cooperative.
No arrests were made.
The identity of the victim is currently unknown.
More details to follow.
You must log in to post a comment.