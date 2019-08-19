BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Richard Pyle, 55, of Stockton, was arrested for the November 1991 murder of Tracy Zandstra.
Zandstra, who was 29 at the time, was first reported missing in November from her home in Stirling City, says the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say she was residing with Pyle, with whom she was in a romantic relationship.
Butte County sheriffs have been investigating this case for the past 27 years. Although Zandstra’s body has never been found, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives located evidence showing she was murdered and her body disposed of.
In August 2019, an arrest warrant was obtained for Pyle for the murder of Zandstra.
Pyle was reportedly located in Stockton on August 15 and booked into the Butte County jail.
An arraignment is scheduled for Pyle today at 3 p.m. in the Butte County Superior Court.
