ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in a residential care facility utility closet Monday afternoon.

Residents in the affected wing were moved to the dining hall until the fire was contained. The facility is now operating on generators.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Units on the scene are working to determine the cause of the fire and ensure the residents remain safe in the facility.

No further evacuation was required.

