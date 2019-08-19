STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police say three were transported, including an infant and toddler, to a nearby hospital after a driver crashed into a house near Lan Ark Drive and Hammer Lane on Monday morning.

A Stockton PD spokesperson says the accident happened around 8:14 a.m. The driver reportedly first crashed into a pole before colliding with a home.

The two children were reportedly occupants in the home. The mother told CBS she was sitting on the couch with her kids when a truck crashed through the living room.

The children reportedly were not seriously hurt.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. Stockton PD says a DUI does not appear to be a factor.

The accident is currently under investigation.

