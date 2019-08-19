Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County firefighters rescued a child whose foot was trapped in the Yuba River Monday afternoon.
Rescue swimmers made contact with the child and worked to free them from a foot entrapment, safely extricating them from the river.
The fire department said the child is expected to make a full recovery.
Officials said this incident should serve as a reminder that currents are moving swiftly in some areas of the Yuba River and are dangerous to children and pets as well as experienced swimmers.
