Filed Under:Nevada County News, yuba river

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County firefighters rescued a child whose foot was trapped in the Yuba River Monday afternoon.

Rescue swimmers made contact with the child and worked to free them from a foot entrapment, safely extricating them from the river.

The fire department said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said this incident should serve as a reminder that currents are moving swiftly in some areas of the Yuba River and are dangerous to children and pets as well as experienced swimmers.

Comments