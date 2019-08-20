  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been arrested after a bomb threat at an Elk Grove car dealership.

The incident happened back on Saturday morning. Police said someone called Elk Grove Ford’s general line and left a voicemail bomb threat, prompting employees to evacuate the building as a precaution.

Officers cleared the building, not finding anything suspicious.

Tuesday, Elk Grove police announced that they had arrested 40-year-old Sacramento resident Erik Schiecke in connection to the case.

Schiecke was arrested at his home Tuesday morning and has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing a charge of making a bomb threat.

