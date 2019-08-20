ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been arrested after a bomb threat at an Elk Grove car dealership.
The incident happened back on Saturday morning. Police said someone called Elk Grove Ford’s general line and left a voicemail bomb threat, prompting employees to evacuate the building as a precaution.
Elk Grove Ford Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested. On 8/17 officers responded to a bomb threat at Elk Grove Ford. #EGPD detectives picked up the investigation and identified the suspect as Erik Schiecke of Sacramento. This morning, detectives arrested Schiecke at his home. pic.twitter.com/Bz2N42Z5tM
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) August 20, 2019
Officers cleared the building, not finding anything suspicious.
Tuesday, Elk Grove police announced that they had arrested 40-year-old Sacramento resident Erik Schiecke in connection to the case.
Schiecke was arrested at his home Tuesday morning and has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing a charge of making a bomb threat.
