



— Neighbors came to the defense of a Foresthill man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist while drunk Monday night.

Deputies say Gregory Shepherd has been charged with DUI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after crashing his pickup truck into a motorcyclist.

The aftermath of the crash on Foresthill Road is still visible, with ashes left behind from what many described as a fiery crash. The motorcyclist survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS13’s Anna Giles talked to Greg Shepherd in the Auburn jail and he admitted to being drunk but claimed this was all an accident. He said the motorcycle stopped suddenly and he couldn’t stop his truck in time.

Deputies and neighbors are shocked the motorcyclist survived. Investigators said interviews on the scene are what led them to believe this crash was no accident.

“As detectives began interviewing more witnesses we realized this was more than just a collision and it may appear as an intentional act,” said Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Shepherd insists he didn’t know who the motorcyclist was at the time and there is no grudge involved in this. He said this boils down to not being able to stop his vehicle soon enough and being distracted by another slow-moving car. His friends and neighbors back him up.

Neighbors said Shepherd is trustworthy because he was born and raised in Foresthill and owns a business there.

“Local boy, grew up here his whole life his whole family. He’s a really good guy big-hearted guy,” said Andy Nickell.

Sheriff’s deputies were in Foresthill Tuesday interviewing people who may have known the suspect or witnessed the crash. They are trying to figure out exactly why this happened.