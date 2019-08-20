Comments
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Tons of rubble that has clogged the Lake Natoma bike trail for the last few years is now being cleared.
Parts of the American River Bike Trail have been blocked by large rocks since the 2017 winter storms caused a landslide near the Orangevale Bluffs. Parts of the trail between the Nimbus Dam and the Negro Bar Recreation Area were covered.
Crews started clearing the area on Monday. Heavy equipment will be used to remove the rocks.
Due to the work, the trial will be closed between the American River Call Box #28 to about 3.25 miles upstream at the southern end of the Negro Bar Recreation Area.
State parks officials say the trail should be back open later this year, but no specific date was given.
