  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Foresthill News, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A Foresthill man is under arrest after a crash between a truck and motorcycle in Placer County Monday night.

Deputies say 59-year-old Gregory Shepherd was arrested for felony DUI and assault with a deadly weapon after the crash on Foresthill Road, near Upper Todd Valley Road.

The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was flown to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this point.

Detectives believe Shepherd knew the victim and the crash “may not have been accidental.”

Shepherd has been booked into the Auburn Jail and is being held on $80,000 bail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

Comments