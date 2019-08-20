SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday hiring a new contractor to reactivate the red light camera program in the county.
Twenty-five curbside cameras are installed across the county. On average, they have caught more than 16,000 violators each year for nearly 20 years. However, the cameras have been turned off since January after the county’s contract with the previous camera operator ended last December.
A new provider was supposed to have new cameras installed by March, but county officials say that company repeatedly missed deadlines and now they want to void the contract.
The vote on the matter was supposed to happen on Aug. 6, but some board members expressed concerns about the high cost of the program – which they say brings in less revenue than it makes back in red-light fines.
