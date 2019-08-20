Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say a suspect who was casing bicycles at Sacramento State University, then ran from officers has been arrested.
Authorities have been searching for the suspect since late Tuesday morning.
The suspect, only identified as a male at this point, ran into the river area near the Guy West Bridge after being confronted by authorities. Sac State police say the man has been tentatively identified as a person with a felony warrant.
For a time, officers said the suspect was swimming around the river. Officers and rangers waited for him to come to shore.
A little after noon, Sac State police announced that the man had been taken into custody.
There was no threat to campus, police said.
