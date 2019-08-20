Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Walk Of Stars


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four famous Sacramentans will be added to Sacramento’s Walk of Stars next Wednesday, August 28.

  • Dusty Baker- Former Major League Baseball player and Manager
  • Summer Sanders- Olympic Gold Medalist
  • Urijah Faber- MMA World Champion and UFC Hall of Famer
  • Darrell Corti- Corti Brothers owner

The four newest members will unveil their bronze and terrazzo stars at 9 am in front of Zocalo on 18th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue.

The Class of 2019 joins nine others who have achieved national and worldwide fame.

  • Debbie Meyer- Olympic Athlete
  • Gregory Kondos- Visual Artist
  • LeVar Burton- Actor
  • Dr. Ernie Bodai- Surgeon
  • Timothy Schmit- Musician
  • Billy Mills- Olympic Athlete
  • Russ Solomon- Tower Records Founder
  • Ruthie Bolton- WNBA Star and Olympic Athlete
  • Nicholas Sparks- Writer

The first stars were awarded in 2016.

In order to be considered, inductees must:

  • Have achievements in entertainment & arts, sports, news, business, science & technology
  • Lived or been raised in the greater Sacramento region
  • National or international significance
  • Made a positive impact on the Sacramento region

If you have someone to nominate email: hello@sacramentowalkofstars.com

