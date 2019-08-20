Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four famous Sacramentans will be added to Sacramento’s Walk of Stars next Wednesday, August 28.
- Dusty Baker- Former Major League Baseball player and Manager
- Summer Sanders- Olympic Gold Medalist
- Urijah Faber- MMA World Champion and UFC Hall of Famer
- Darrell Corti- Corti Brothers owner
The four newest members will unveil their bronze and terrazzo stars at 9 am in front of Zocalo on 18th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue.
The Class of 2019 joins nine others who have achieved national and worldwide fame.
- Debbie Meyer- Olympic Athlete
- Gregory Kondos- Visual Artist
- LeVar Burton- Actor
- Dr. Ernie Bodai- Surgeon
- Timothy Schmit- Musician
- Billy Mills- Olympic Athlete
- Russ Solomon- Tower Records Founder
- Ruthie Bolton- WNBA Star and Olympic Athlete
- Nicholas Sparks- Writer
The first stars were awarded in 2016.
In order to be considered, inductees must:
- Have achievements in entertainment & arts, sports, news, business, science & technology
- Lived or been raised in the greater Sacramento region
- National or international significance
- Made a positive impact on the Sacramento region
If you have someone to nominate email: hello@sacramentowalkofstars.com.
