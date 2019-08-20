Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman was killed after she was struck several times on Interstate 5 in Stockton early Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division released more information about the incident on Tuesday. Whoever hit the woman did not stop, officers say, and authorities didn’t learn of what happened until drivers reported seeing a body in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Hammer Lane on-ramp.
Her name has not been released, but authorities say she was 40-45 years old.
No information about who may have hit the woman has been released. Anyone with relevant information about the incident is asked to contact officers at (209) 938-4812.
