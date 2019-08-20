VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The rock n’ roll-themed restaurant “Rock & Brews” in Vacaville is closing its doors, but two new area locations are in the works.
A Rock & Brews representative confirmed to CBS13 that the Vacaville location will be closing on Sunday. The casual dining spot near Nut Tree Parkway and Allison Drive, which opened less than two years ago, is one of a chain of restaurants partly owned by “KISS” frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.
While no official announcement has been given about the closure, recent patrons have reportedly been told by workers that the closure is imminent. The restaurant’s Facebook page has commented on some people’s farewell posts, writing “Thank you for your patronage. We have loved serving the Vacaville community.”
It will be the second Rock & Brews restaurant to close in recent days. This past weekend, the San Bernardino Sun reported that the Rock & Brews in Rancho Cucamonga also closed suddenly.
Rock & Brews said, despite the Vacaville location closing, a Cal Expo location is in the works to open come 2020 – along with a second Sacramento area location is also in the works to open.
You must log in to post a comment.