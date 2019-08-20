Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers for this year’s Wizard World Convention in Sacramento have announced a star-studded lineup.
Actor Jason Momoa, known for his roles as “Aquaman” and in “Game of Thrones,” will headline the event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Other stars include Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause from “Charmed,” Richard Grieco from “21 Jump Street” and more.
Wizard World will run from Sept. 20 through the 22 at Cal Expo.
You can get ticket and event information here.
