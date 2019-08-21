ONTARIO, Calif. (CBSLA) — A mother is believed to be responsible for the murders of her two daughters, both of whom were found dead Tuesday night in the garage of their Ontario home.
Ontario police said the father of the girls —a 4-month-old and a 14-year-old — called 911 after finding their bodies in the garage of the home at around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street.
Their mother was discovered unresponsive in the home and was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition with minor injuries.
