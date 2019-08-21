OROVILLE (CBS13) – A small plane has caught fire at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Wednesday.
Exactly what led up to the plane catching fire is unclear, but California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division says there has been no word on any injuries.
Working an incident (traffic control) at the Oroville airport involving a downed aircraft. @CALFIRE_ButteCo and Oroville Fire ate at the aircraft. Word is no injuries, but actively burning. Smoke affecting the roadway SR162 temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/MtGLZYNgl6
— CHP Oroville (@CHP_Oroville) August 21, 2019
Flames from the fire have spread to nearby vegetation at the airport. Cal Fire and Butte County Fire Department crews are busy working to control them.
Smoke from the fire has caused Highway 162 near Oroville to be closed due to limited visibility, Caltrans says.
More information to come.
