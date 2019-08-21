Filed Under:Oroville News

OROVILLE (CBS13) – A small plane has caught fire at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

Exactly what led up to the plane catching fire is unclear, but California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division says there has been no word on any injuries.

Flames from the fire have spread to nearby vegetation at the airport. Cal Fire and Butte County Fire Department crews are busy working to control them.

Smoke from the fire has caused Highway 162 near Oroville to be closed due to limited visibility, Caltrans says.

More information to come.

