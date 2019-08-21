



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are looking for help finding a man who has reportedly been posing as a maintenance working and stealing from a Holiday Inn.

Surveillance video from Aug. 9 shows the man, with a mustache and goatee, on the first floor of the hotel wearing a uniform.

Police say during the past month, the suspect has stolen about $1,000 worth of equipment from the hotel.

According to police, the man has been on the property sporadically in the past weeks and was involved in other thefts and incidents.

He has been caught on camera knocking on hotel room doors and identifying himself as a maintenance man.

The suspect is identified as a Hispanic male adult, average build, 20 to 30 years old with black hair in a ponytail, a black mustache and goatee. He is last seen wearing a uniformed jump suit, white undershirt and tennis shoes. He appears to be homeless and is known to the area.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Gandy at 937-8176 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc.at 946-0600.