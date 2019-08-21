Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly stole a victim’s phone and credit cards and has been using the cards at Target.
Police said in a residential burglary on Aug. 4, the victim’s phone and case, which contained pockets where she kept her credit cards, were taken.
The victim’s credit cards were then fraudulently used at a local business.
The suspect is described as a heavyset white female adult approximately 30 years old with brown hair in a ponytail wearing a blue tank top.
If you recognize her, please contact Detective Morado at 937-8520 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc.at 946-0600. The case number is 19-32688
